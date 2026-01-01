/WATCH: Unseasonal rain welcomes 2026 in Mumbai, brings cooler weather and cleaner air

Mumbaikars were taken by surprise by unseasonal rain on the eve of the New Year 2026, as showers greeted several parts of the country's financial capital on Thursday morning. The rains started before 6 am with more intensity in several areas, while many places experienced drizzle, and the intensity gradually declined after 6.15 am, as per news agency PTI.

Areas including Colaba, Byculla, Lower Parel and Dadar experienced a monsoon-like situation for nearly half an hour. A fall in visibility was reported along major stretches, including the Coastal Road and the Eastern Freeway, soon after the rain clouds hovered over the city.

Suburban areas, stretching from Bandra to Dahisar and Kurla to Mulund, witnessed scattered light showers along with continuous drizzling. Wet roads and overcast skies marked the morning, while cool northerly winds pushed temperatures down to nearly 16 degrees Celsius, lending a wintry touch to the city.

The rain improved the air quality of Mumbai

Mumbai has been experiencing a cool spell for the past few days. On Thursday, maximum temperatures remained below 30 degrees Celsius, with Santacruz recording 29.5 degrees and Colaba 29.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD indicated the fall in temperatures to northerly winds and an anticyclonic circulation, which prompted cooler air to move into the region. In addition, slow-moving wind in recent days had also led dust particles to hover over the city, affecting visibility until the rain came.

The rainfall helped wash away suspended dust particles, resulting in better air quality. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 122, categorised as ‘moderate’. Until Wednesday, the city’s AQI had remained around 135.