/WATCH: Student slapped, abused by classmates inside Amity University campus, FIR logged against 5

A college student was reportedly abused and slapped by his classmates inside a parked car in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. All the students were from Amity University. The incident occurred on August 26, and a First Investigation Report has already been filed in the matter. The FIR mentioned that the victim, Shikhar Mukesh Kesarwani, was in a friend's car to attend classes. The case was registered against five students - Ayush Yadav, Jahnvi Mishra, Milay Banerjee, Vivek Singh, and Aryaman Shukla.

A purported video of the incident, circulating on social media, shows the female student slapping Shikhar. WION could not independently identify the authenticity of the video.

The video showed the female students sitting on the front seat, slapping the victim sitting on the backseat and saying, “What did you say? Character? Character?”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While the girl was slapping Shikhar, a male student sitting beside him intervened and asked the victim to put his hands down. Shikhar was hiding his face with his hands while getting slapped.