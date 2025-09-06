/WATCH: Student slapped, abused by classmates inside Amity University campus, FIR logged against 5

Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 16:53 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 16:53 IST
Video shows girl slapping her fellow student Photograph: (X)

A student of Amity University in Lucknow was abused and slapped by his five fellow students inside the campus. Video of the incident goes viral. FIR was launched against all five students.

A college student was reportedly abused and slapped by his classmates inside a parked car in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. All the students were from Amity University. The incident occurred on August 26, and a First Investigation Report has already been filed in the matter. The FIR mentioned that the victim, Shikhar Mukesh Kesarwani, was in a friend's car to attend classes. The case was registered against five students - Ayush Yadav, Jahnvi Mishra, Milay Banerjee, Vivek Singh, and Aryaman Shukla.

A purported video of the incident, circulating on social media, shows the female student slapping Shikhar. WION could not independently identify the authenticity of the video.

The video showed the female students sitting on the front seat, slapping the victim sitting on the backseat and saying, “What did you say? Character? Character?”

While the girl was slapping Shikhar, a male student sitting beside him intervened and asked the victim to put his hands down. Shikhar was hiding his face with his hands while getting slapped.


Then the male students started slapping Shikhar and saying, "You mentioned character right? Put hands down. You talk about Jahnvi, You talk about Soumya."

