/WATCH: Samosa vendor thrashes passenger, takes away smartwatch for failed transaction

An incident from Jabalpur railway station in India's Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on the internet, sparking outrage over a vendor's behaviour. In the 34-second clip posted on various social media platforms, a samosa vendor is seen grabbing a passenger by the collar, dragging him away, and ultimately taking his smartwatch worth Rs 2,000, for the Rs 20 snack.

The incident happened when the passenger after having the samosa at platform no 5 of the station tried to make digital payment to the vendor but the UPI payment failed, reportedly due to network issues.

Soon the train began to move and the passenger offered to pay later and also clicked a photo of the vendor's QR code. However, the samosa vendor got infuriated and caught the passenger by his collar, not allowing him to board the train.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The passenger made repeated appeals to pay soon after he boards the train but the vendor refused to let go until he handed over his smartwatch.

The incident was recorded by fellow passengers but nobody chose to intervene.

After the incident went viral, the Jabalpur Division Railway Manager (DRM) took immediate action and revoked the vendors license. He has been arrested and a case has also been registered against him.