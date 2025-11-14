/WATCH | Red Fort car blast suspect Umar Nabi’s house in Pulwama reduced to rubble

Indian security forces razed the house of Dr Umar Nabi, the prime suspect who was driving the car that exploded near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort, killing 13 and injuring dozens of others. The operation was undertaken in the early hours of Friday (Nov 14) after a DNA test confirmed Nabi’s role in the terror incident that rocked the national capital on Nov 10. Earlier, officials had detained his two brothers and mother to collect their DNA samples and match them with the traces found in the white Hyundai i20 car involved in the deadly blast.

The two-story structure, located in Koil village, Pulwama, was Nabi’s ancestral home. The house was reduced to rubble using bulldozers and controlled explosives. The area was cordoned off from midnight until dawn by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). No resistance was reported at the site, although local residents described the atmosphere as tense.

The 28-year-old worked as an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. The medical institute has come under scrutiny, with several staff members being involved in the terror module linked to two terror outfits — Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AguH).

As the investigation continues, 15 more individuals, including five doctors and paramedic staff, were detained by the agencies on Thursday (Nov 13) during raids in more than 24 locations across Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier detained Dr Mohammad Arif from Kanpur’s Cardiology Institute. He was reportedly in constant touch with Dr Shaheen Shahid, a Lucknow-based woman doctor arrested from Faridabad. Shaheen has emerged as a key link between the Faridabad terror module and the Delhi Red Fort car blast. Earlier, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, also named as Muzammil Shakeel in some reports, was arrested after authorities recovered large caches of explosives from rented premises in Dhauj village, Faridabad.