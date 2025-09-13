/WATCH: Rahul Gandhi, UP minister get into heated exchange during meeting in Rae Bareli, video goes viral

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the parliament Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh got into a heated argument during a development review meeting in Rae Bareli on Friday, of which a video has gone viral on the internet.

The confrontation between both the leaders took place during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi as a Rae Bareli MP.

It all began when Rahul Gandhi instructed the state minister Dinesh Pratap Singh to seek permission before speaking at the meet. “I am chairing this meeting. If you have something to say, ask first, and then I will give you a chance to speak," Gandhi said.

This upset the minister, who fired back highlighting Gandhi's own disregard for parliamentary procedures.

"Why should I accept his rights when he himself does not consider the rights of the Lok Sabha Speaker?... I protested any discussions out of the scope of the 43 schemes of DISHA... I am happy that 100% achievement was achieved in many programmes on the topics discussed by the officials of both the governments...," said Singh, a former Congress member now with the BJP.

The minister also levelled allegations against Gandhi saying that the Congress leader should have restricted the proceedings to check the proper utilisation of funds under these schemes.

"He should check whether the money given for those 43 schemes is being used properly or not. He neither reads the guidelines of the DISHA meeting nor makes his party read them.

Proceedings were contrary to the scope of the meeting, which I opposed," Singh claimed.