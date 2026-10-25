/WATCH: PM Modi attends Air Force Day celebrations in Varanasi, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team takes the skies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, held to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. Among the attendees were, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier today, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) took to the skies over Varanasi as the city prepared to host the Indian Air Force (IAF) Day Aerial Display-2026.

The aerial display, titled 'Wings over Ganges', was held at Namo Ghat as part of the 94th Indian Air Force Day celebrations.



The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, premier display teams of the IAF took part in the event.



The aerial display featured the indigenously built Tejas aircraft, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, IL-76, IL-78, C-295 and AN-32, alongside frontline fighter aircraft such as the SU-30MKI and Rafale.

Before attending the aerial display, PM Modi inaugurated Arvind Limited's new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, highlighting the region's potential for industrial investment, manufacturing-led growth and women-led development.

The inauguration marks a step towards strengthening Uttar Pradesh's position as a destination for industrial investment and expanding its textile and apparel manufacturing sector.

The predominantly women-led initiative also reflects a focus on women's participation in the workforce and the promotion of women-led development. The facility is expected to contribute to industrial growth in the region while creating opportunities in garment manufacturing.

On arriving in Varanasi to attend the Air Force Day, Prime Minister was welcomed by people aligned on the sides of the road with flowers, national Tricolour and traditional drums.