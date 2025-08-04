/WATCH: Part of Bihar's first double deck flyover, inaugurated two months back sinks amid heavy rain

Heavy rain an floods have once again ravaged several parts of India's Bihar. The capital city Patna is also reeling under intense rain and waterlogging. In fact heavy showers for the last two days has caused part of a recently inaugurated double-deck flyover to sink, raising concerns about the structural integrity of the flyover.

The double-decker flyover built at a whopping price of ₹422 crore was inaugurated two months back (in June), to decongest the perennially clogged Ashok Rajpath. But a video shared on social media by news agency ANI shows a part of the double-deck flyover sink on Sunday, which raises concerns over the build quality.

The flyover connecting Kargil Chowk near Gandhi Maidan to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Science College, was inaugurated on June 11.by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

In the video shared on X by ANI, one can see a crater on the first elevated corridor of Patna as vehicles continue to ply on the road.