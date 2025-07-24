/WATCH | Opposition shows grim reality to ruling BJP; woman seen rowing a ‘boat’ on waterlogged Delhi streets

Following heavy rains in Delhi on Wednesday (Jul 23) morning, several videos have gone viral on social media showing people swimming and boating in the waterlogged streets. The commuters were faced with traffic disruptions in several areas of the national capital as many areas experienced waterlogging. Opposition leaders were quick to take an aim at the ruling BJP, raising questions on their management of the current situation.

“BJP’s false claims have failed,” AAP wrote, while sharing a video of a woman using a children’s inflatable bathtub as a boat in Patparganj in East Delhi. “The local people are now inviting the BJP MLA to sail a boat in this waterlogging as well,” it added.

Another video shared by former chief minister Atishi showed knee-deep water in a school classroom as children sat huddled on benches to keep themselves dry.

“Many congratulations to Chief Minister Gupta Rekha for starting water sports in Delhi!” Atishi wrote in a post.

Yamuna River approaches warning level

Meanwhile, Yamuna River’s water level is approaching warning levels amid monsoon rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain likely to continue in the city on Thursday (Jul 24). It is expected that the intensity of the rain will likely drop from Friday (Jul 25) and light rain is likely till Sunday (Jul 27), it added.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 14.4 mm of rain in the 24 hours till 8:30 am. Lodhi Road observed 20.6 mm rain in the same period, while Ridge recorded 32.8 mm, Pragati Maidan 38.9 mm, Pusa 23.5 mm, Janakpuri 18.5 mm and Najafgarh 13 mm.

Delhi to record cleanest July AQI