/WATCH | Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Jogeshwari; several trapped

A fire broke out on Thursday (October 23) morning at the JNS Business Center in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. The blaze started at the building located on SV Road in Behrampada, near Gandhi School in Jogeshwari West. Authorities received the first alert at 10:51 am, and by 11:17 am, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) had escalated the situation to a Level-III fire. Firefighters, along with police officials, 108 ambulance teams, Public Works Department (PWD) workers, BMC ward personnel, and staff from the local electricity company, promptly arrived at the scene to manage the emergency.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in a residential building in Malad West, Mumbai, on Wednesday (October 22) morning, injuring a resident and a firefighter during the operation to control the blaze, according to authorities. The fire department received an alert at 5:06 am about a fire at Bhumi Classic, a seven-story building located near Inorbit Mall on Link Road. The flames quickly spread to several locked flats on the sixth and seventh floors.

Several fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and it took approximately two hours to bring the fire under control. A 24-year-old resident, Shubham Agotaria, sustained an injury to his left hand and was treated at Lifeline Hospital before being discharged. A senior fire officer also suffered a minor injury during the operation and was taken to the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari (East).