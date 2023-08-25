Watch | Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares first selfie video of Pragyan rover ramping down Vikram lander

After the successful soft-landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday (Aug 24) shared the first video of the Pragyan rover rolling out of the Vikram lander.

The video comes hours after India's third lunar mission made history by being the first to land on the lunar south pole.

The space agency's post on X, formerly Twitter, read, "... and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface."

The space agency's post on X, formerly Twitter, read, "... and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface."

Pragyan Rover:

Pragyan is an Indian lunar rover, which is a part of Chandrayaan-3 that recently landed on the moon's south pole. It is the first of its kind to be deployed on the moon's south pole.

It has a mass of almost 27 kg and is about the size of a microwave oven, designed to travel up to 500 metres on the moon's surface. It will conduct experiments on the moon's geology, mineralogy and atmosphere.

The rover is equipped with stereoscopic camera-based 3D visions to provide the ground control team with a 3D video of the surrounding terrain.

Shortly after the landing, the space agency said that communication with Vikram Lander had been established and soon shared several images of the lunar surface taken by the Lander's Horizontal Velocity Camera captured during the descent.

What happens now?

The rover is expected to conduct an on-site analysis of the lunar surface. Both the lander and the rover have scientific payloads to carry out the experiments.

The mission has already completed two of its objectives which are, a soft landing on the moon's south pole and placing the rover on the Moon. Now it aims to stay on the lunar surface for 1 Lunar day or 14 Earth days.

After 14 days, Vikram Lander and Pragyan could live longer if they survive the lunar night.

(With inputs from agencies)

