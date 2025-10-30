/WATCH | CCTV captures Bengaluru couple chasing, killing biker after minor collision, arrested

A tragic road rage incident unfolded in Bengaluru on the night of Saturday (October 25), resulting in the death of a man, who has been identified as Darshan. The incident occurred in the Puttenahalli area, where Darshan was riding a motorcycle with his friend Varun. They were involved in a minor collision with the side mirror of a car, driven by Manoj Kumar, alongside his wife, Aarti Sharma.

What began as a simple mishap quickly escalated when the couple, enraged, pursued the two men on the motorcycle. CCTV footage revealed that the couple chased Darshan and Varun for nearly two kilometers, with Kumar deliberately ramming the motorcycle. The violent impact caused both riders to be thrown off the road, leaving Darshan with fatal injuries, while Varun survived. The situation became even more disturbing as investigators learned that the couple had missed hitting the motorcyclists the first time.

They turned around and deliberately struck them again. After the crash, Kumar and Sharma fled the scene, only to return later, masked, to collect pieces of their damaged car before disappearing again. Initially treated as an accident, the case was reclassified as murder after the police uncovered the couple's intentional actions. Manoj Kumar and Aarti Sharma have been arrested and charged with murder, while the investigation into the case continues.