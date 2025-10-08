/WATCH | Air Chief Marshal AP Singh rides vintage 1967 Ford Salon on Air Force Day 2025

For the celebrations of the 93rd Air Force Day 2025 on Wednesday (Oct 8), the Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, arrived in a vintage 1967 Ford Salon at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. The vehicle, which was inducted into the Indian Air Force on July 30, 1969, carries a registration plate of ‘IAF 1’. The left-hand drive vintage car became the centre of attraction as the Air Force chief waved at the crowd from its window.

Manufactured in 1967, the Ford Saloon has carried several Air Force Chiefs since its induction in 1969. The Air Chief Marshal PC Lal, who led the air warriors in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, was the first to ride the car in 1969. Between 1969 to 1992, the car was used by multiple other chiefs and was later inducted into the Air Force Museum in Palam, New Delhi, after it was presented by ACM Nirmal Chandra Suri.

The cream coloured 1967 Ford Saloon is equipped with a 390 V-B engine with 315 Brake Horsepower at 4600 RPM, with an 8-cylinder unit

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During his address at the Air Force Day celebrations, the IAF chief lauded the indigenously developed and integrated weapons. He also praised the Indian Armed Forces’ meticulous planning, disciplined training and determined execution that led to the success of Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

“The outstanding performance of the indigenously developed and integrated weapons which delivered precise and devastating blows deep inside enemy territory, vindicates our faith in home-grown capabilities. Operation Sindoor is a shining example of what can be achieved through meticulous planning, disciplined training and determined execution,” he said.