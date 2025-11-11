Preliminary findings of the investigation into the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday (Nov 10) reportedly suggested that ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators may have been used in the explosion that killed at least eight and injured 20. Reports, citing sources, also suggested a possible link between the blast and the terror module bust in Faridabad, where nearly 3,000 kg of IED-making material was seized. Although final forensic reports are awaited. The investigation into the blast has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

Hours before the blast, authorities recovered about 2,900 kg of IED-making material following a multi-state raid by Jammu and Kashmir Police. The cops seized 360 kgs of inflammable material, possibly ammonium nitrate, and ammunition from Faridabad, Haryana.

Top official sources said that a Faridabad-based sleeper module that was activated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) after Operation Sindoor has been busted. They also suggested that the blast may have been a revenge attack by terrorists in response to Operation Sindoor, the campaign launched by Indian armed forces in May that targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The family members of Masood Azhar were killed during the air strikes in Bahawalpur.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Monday (Nov 10), a massive blast in a Hyundai i20 rocked Delhi, near the iconic Red Fort, killing at least eight people and injuring 20 others.