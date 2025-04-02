Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha Today Live Updates: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress issuing whips to ensure the presence of their MPs.
With no signs of consensus between the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc, the bill's fate is likely to be determined by sheer numbers on the floor.
Alongside BJP and Congress, their allies have also instructed their MPs to be present on April 2 and 3.
Apr 02, 2025 16:49 IST
TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti backs Waqf Bill
TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti spoke in support of the Bill and said, "The TDP's role in shaping this Bill shows our commitment to Muslim and minority welfare. Ensuring the welfare of minorities has always been the top priority since the formation of our party..."
Apr 02, 2025 16:32 IST
'BJP hiding its failure', says Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav
In the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said, "Whenever BJP brings up a new Bill, it hides its failure. BJP is talking about identifying the land of Muslim brothers so that the issue of identifying the Hindus who have died or lost in Maha Kumbh can be covered up...Not only about the lives lost, but this government should tell where is the list of about 1,000 Hindus who have been lost and not been found yet... Union Minister (Kiren Rijiju) should tell about the land on which China has settled its villages, but so that no one creates a ruckus about the huge danger, this bill is being brought..."
Apr 02, 2025 15:07 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE: Samajwadi MP alleges 'Ruling party bringing this bill to benefit industrialists'
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday criticised the Waqf Amendment Bill and accused the ruling party of benefitting the industrialists rather than the poor.
Speaking to the media, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said, "The ruling party is trying to divert attention from our core issues by bringing this bill...The common people are not going to gain anything from this bill...The poor will not get anything from this. The ruling party is bringing this bill to benefit the industrialists."
Apr 02, 2025 14:46 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE: Most draconian Waqf section 40 to be done away with: Kiren Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, proposes to repeal Section 40 of the 1995 Act, as it gives the boards power to decide on a property.
Calling the section the most draconian law, Rijiju said this has now been done away with.
“It gave the power to Waqf Boards to declare any property as its own. Now, it will no longer be the case,” he pointed out.
Section 40 allowed the Waqf Board to declare any property as Waqf. Once a property was designated as Waqf, ownership was transferred from the individual to the board, rendering it almost irrevocable. The irrevocability has led to various disputes, including the Bengaluru Eidgah ground, claimed as Waqf property, and the Surat Municipal Corporation building, which is claimed due to its historical use as a 'sarai' during the Mughal era.
Apr 02, 2025 13:55 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE: 'Balasaheb Thackeray had also opposed Waqf': Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske expressed his support for the Waqf bill and said the opposition is spreading misinformation that the Waqf Amendment Bill is against Muslims.
Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said, "The Opposition is spreading misinformation that the Waqf Amendment Bill is against Muslims only for their own gains...Balasaheb Thackeray had also opposed Waqf. Sanjay Raut is a liar and a puppet of Rahul Gandhi."
Apr 02, 2025 13:34 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE: Bill to be renamed UMEED
Qaqf Bill to be renamed as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill, announced Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Apr 02, 2025 13:20 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slams BJP
Slamming the BJP government, Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi said that Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju misled the parliament and asked him to provide proof to back his claims against the INC party.
Apr 02, 2025 13:18 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE: Congress misled Muslims for 70 years, says Rijiju
Muslims were misled for vote bank politics for 70 years; how long do you want to mislead them, says Rijiju to opposition on Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha.
Apr 02, 2025 13:14 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE: 'Nationwide movement if Waqf bill imposed forcibly,' warns Delhi AIMIM chief
Delhi All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Shoaib Jamai has warned that a nationwide movement would be initiated from the national capital, if attempts were made to "forcibly" impose the Waqf Amendment Bill.
He said that attacks on rights granted by the constitution to minorities would not be tolerated.
"If an attempt is made to forcibly impose the Waqf Bill on Muslims, there will be a nationwide movement, and it will start from Delhi. 'The movement will start from where it ended last time.' We will use our democratic rights and will not tolerate any attack on the rights given to minorities in the constitution," Jamai posted on X.
Apr 02, 2025 13:05 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE: Rahul Gandhi arrives in parliament
Apr 02, 2025 13:04 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE: Watch - Kiren Rijiju statement as he tables bill
Apr 02, 2025 13:01 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE: Lok Sabha begins discussion
Lok Sabha has taken up for consideration the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which incorporates suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee that examined the bill tabled in Parliament in August last year.
The House also took up the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 for consideration and passing.
Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the two bills for passing in the House.
Apr 02, 2025 12:59 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE: JD(U) says will support bill if...
JD(U) Sanjay Jha seeks changes in Waqf Amendment Bill, 'Will support bill if concerns addressed'
JD(U) Member of Parliament Sanjay Jha expressed his party's concern, stating that the bill should not be retrospective. He mentioned that if their concerns were addressed in the bill, they would support it.
"Our concern is that it (Bill) should not be retrospective. Let the bill come if our concerns are accommodated in it, we will definitely support the Bill," Jha told ANI.
Apr 02, 2025 12:38 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE: Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council voice support
Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, the National General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, voiced his support for the Waqf Amendment Bill and expressed hope that it would be passed in Parliament today.
Speaking to ANI, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said, "Every sadhu and saint across the country is filled with joy and hope as they anticipate the bill's passage. We are confident that this bill will be passed in Parliament."
"We fully support this bill and commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for bringing it forward," he said.
Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, also backed the bill and shared his positive outlook.
"People have been waiting for this for a long time. People are hopeful that a good bill will come... In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest, but I have come to know that the main objections raised by the opposition have been accepted by the government, so this will be a very good bill.. Now the Waqf money will reach the common and poor Muslims," he said.
Apr 02, 2025 12:35 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE | BJP Minority Morcha celebrates bill: 'Will help poor Muslims'
As the Parliament gears up for a debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, the members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha in Mumbai's Borivali were seen distributing sweets and celebrating the tabling of the bill, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995.
Wasim R Khan, President of Mumbai BJP Minority Morcha, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that this bill would help poor Muslims.
"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing this bill, as it will help poor Muslims. Those who considered Waqf properties as their 'baap ki jaagir' would get under control. This bill should have been brought much before," he told ANI.
Apr 02, 2025 12:16 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE: Opposition and criticism against bill
Opposition parties, particularly the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), have been vocal in their criticism.
Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi strongly opposed the bill, saying that it would "disturb the peace in the country".
Gogoi said the clause-by-clause discussion was not held in the Joint Parliamentary Committee and added that the law is against the constitution and minorities.
Apr 02, 2025 12:15 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE: What is the Waqf bill?
Initially introduced in August 2023, the bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, addressing longstanding issues in the regulation and management of Waqf properties.
It was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee led by Jagdambika Pal for further review. It proposes key changes, including renaming the act, updating waqf definitions, streamlining the registration process, and incorporating technology to improve record-keeping.
Apr 02, 2025 12:13 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Lok Sabha LIVE: When will the bill be discussed?
The bill is scheduled for discussion after Question Hour, with an initial eight-hour debate planned, subject to extension.