/Viral video shows flames erupting from Lamborghini worth $1.1 million in Bengaluru | WATCH

In a shocking incident, a Lamborghini Aventador sports car, which costs about Rs 10 crore ($1.14 million), was seen engulfed in flames. The ordeal happened on Saturday (Aug 2) evening in Bengaluru. According to reports, the vehicle belongs to a social media influencer, Sanjeev, who is better known by his Instagram account Nimma Mane Maga Sanju.

The video of the incident was caught on camera, a clip of which was shared on social media. The viral footage showed orange coloured supercar catching fire on the rear side, where its engine is located. People can be seen pouring water on the car to douse the flames. A fire extinguisher and buckets of sand are also seen near the car, which was parked on the side of a road.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident. While some media reports suggested that the car was completely gutted due to the fire, Sanjay confirmed that no serious damage occurred to it. It is unclear how the fire was caused.

Last year in December, a Lamborghini Revuelto, also costing about Rs 10 crore ($1.14 million), caught fire. The incident happened on Mumbai's Coastal Road.

Car enthusiast and businessman, Gautam Singhania, shared the video on social media with a caption reading: “Another day, another Lamborghini in flames. This time in Bengaluru. This isn’t a ‘rare incident’ anymore. It’s a pattern. Why is Lamborghini silent??? Why are their cars catching fire??? Are their cars safe??? Should they be allowed in India???”