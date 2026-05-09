Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan on Saturday (May 9), marking their fourth meeting since the election results were announced on May 4. This latest visit comes after his party, TVK, secured majority support to form a government in the state. The actor-politician will take the oath as the Chief Minister on Sunday (May 10) at Nehru Stadium in Chennai at 10 am.

This comes after the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) extended unconditional support to TVK earlier in the day. In an official confirmation letter to TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna, VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan extended his support for the party to form a government in the state. Shortly after VCK’s announcement, IUML also extended its support to TVK. Both VCK and IUML have two MLAs each.

“With the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, 121 MLAs are now in support of TVK, and its path to form a government in the state is now clear, and as per sources, Vijay will take oath as Chief Minister at 3.15 PM tomorrow,” ANI reported.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, Tamil Nadu Governor had cancelled his trip to Kerala to meet Vijay at 6:30 pm today after TVK got the support of VCK and IUML, ending the political crisis in the state.