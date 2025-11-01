/VIDEO: Packed corridor, loud screams describe scenes at Venkateswara Temple before stampede

At least ten people lost their lives in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam on Saturday (Nov 1). The incident took place after large crowds of devotees gathered at the temple to worship Lord Venkateswara on the day of Ekadashi. Several videos showing a huge crowd at the temple and devotees jostling with each other to offer their prayers has gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos shared on X by new agency PTI, scores of devotees, including women can be seen stuck in a narrow space that seems to be leading to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Women with puja baskets can be seen screaming for help to get out of the crowd with no space to move. Later in the clip, injured devotees can be seen taken to hospital in ambulances.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock at the tragic incident and offered his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

“The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures,” Naidu wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to the incident and said he was pained by the stampede and offered an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the victims.