/Video: Oil refinery catches fire just before Modi's visit, probe ordered

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate a refinery in Rajasthan but the visit was postponed after a massive fire broke out at the facility. Huge black clouds of smoke could be seen filling the the air. The fire has been brought under control and there no reports of any casualties.

An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident and to undertake necessary remedial measures.

After the factory caught fire, the Ministry of petroleum and Natural Gas took to X to write, "Due to an unfortunate fire incident today in the vicinity of the Crude Distillation Unit at the HRRL refinery, the scheduled dedication of the refinery by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 21.04.2026 has been postponed."

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According to the post, a revised date for the dedication will be announced soon.

A video of the refinery on fire has been shared on social media platforms, which has now gone viral. In the clip one can see huge black clouds of smoke filling the air while sirens blare.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXWaKIzFUdt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

A joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the government of Rajasthan, the refinery is India's first greenfield integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra in Balotra district. It was built at a cost of Rs 43,129 crore.