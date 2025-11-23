/VIDEO: Mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal reach his native village after Dubai air show crash

The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, the Indian Air Force pilot who lost his life after his Tejas fighter jet crashed at the Dubai Air Show, arrived in his native Kangra's Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday. His body landed at Kangra airport, from where it will be carried to his ancestral village in Nagrota Bagwan (Patiyalkar) for his final rites, news agency ANI confirmed.

The Indian Air Force confirmed his death after a Tejas aircraft crashed and erupted in flames during the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday. Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s uncle, Madan Lal, remembered his childhood as the family mourned the loss.

"He was my nephew. The whole village is mourning and waiting for his mortal remains to arrive. The last rites will be performed today. This is a huge loss for the nation. He had a sharp mind and stood first in school," the relative the news agency ANI.

Villagers have gathered to grieve and prepare for his final rites. A local resident earlier in the day said the mortal remains are expected to reach Patiyalkar around 2 pm.

He said, "He (Wing Commander Namansh Syal) was like our child and was doing a great job in the Air Force. The whole village is mourning. His mortal remains will reach the village at around 2 pm, after which the last rites will be performed. He has an uncle, an aunt and children here. His wife is also in the Air Force and is returning here." "We have all gathered to pay homage to Wing Commander Namansh Syal. It is very sad," another local resident, Pratap Chand, added.

Earlier in the day, his remains were brought to Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore. The body was flown back to India on a special aircraft, and the Emirati Defence Forces gave him a ceremonial guard of honour in recognition of his service.