/Congress names VD Satheesan as Kerala Chief Minister: Who is he

After weeks of hectic parleys, Congress has named VD Satheesan as the Chief Minister of Keralam. This ends the 10-days suspense in the state as Congress party delayed the announcement of the Chief Minister amid reports of rift within the party. The frontrunners for the top was Satheesan and Congress MP KC Venugopal and and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. Congress observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken consulted the MLAs and MPs and informed Rahul Gandhi about their choices. The Congress LoP then spoke to Satheesan, and later met senior Congress leaders from Kerala, including former state unit chiefs to arrive at the decision. The Congress Legislature Party had earlier passed a resolution authorising the high command to make the final call on the leadership question.

Who is VD Satheesan?

It is a full circle moment for 61-year-old Satheesan, who had declared that he would step away from active politics if the UDF failed to secure a convincing mandate in the recently concluded Keralam Elections. He was born in Nettur in Ernakulam district and entered politics through student activism at Sacred Heart College, Thevara. He later held leadership positions in student organisations, including the Mahatma Gandhi University Union and the National Students Union of India (NSUI). He lost his first Assembly election in 1996, but has won the Paravur seat continuously since 2001. he steadily consolidated his position in the constituency and went on to win repeatedly from the seat. The UDF’s victory and his elevation to the top post has now placed him as the most influential Congress leaders in Kerala.

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What was the Kerala Assembly Elections?