Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE: Vertical drilling underway, parts of broken auger machine removed

Mahmood Ahmad, Managing Director, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, while talking to the media said vertical drilling might take three to four days to complete.

"Around 19.2 meters of vertical drilling has been done. We have to drill around 86 meters which is likely to be done within four days (November 30). The pace of work is good. We haven't come across any obstacles so far, and hope that we face no further obstacles and the work gets completed as early as possible," he was quoted as saying by PTI.