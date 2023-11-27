Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE: Vertical drilling underway, parts of broken auger machine removed
Story highlights
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Vertical drilling is in progress to save 41 workers trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse at Silkyara. The operation, now on its 16th day, involves exploring various plans to extract the workers from the collapsed section. The drilling, initiated on Sunday afternoon, aims to excavate approximately 110 metres of the hill, with 20 metres already completed and 86 metres remaining. This approach was adopted after the American auger faced challenges in horizontally drilling the tunnel, getting stuck in a metal grinder during the operation.
Track live updates below:
During the rescue operation in Silkyara Tunnel, the stuck blade of the auger machine has been completely removed from the pipe. After this the manual drilling work will start.
Mahmood Ahmad, Managing Director, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, while talking to the media said vertical drilling might take three to four days to complete.
"Around 19.2 meters of vertical drilling has been done. We have to drill around 86 meters which is likely to be done within four days (November 30). The pace of work is good. We haven't come across any obstacles so far, and hope that we face no further obstacles and the work gets completed as early as possible," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
VIDEO | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue UPDATE: "Around 19.2 meters of vertical drilling has been done. We have to drill around 86 meters which is likely to be done within four days (November 30). The pace of work is good. We haven't come across any obstacles so far, and hope that we… pic.twitter.com/Iksom4Vs2V— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2023
Officials at the rescue site told media that parts of the broken auger machine, that was earlier used for horizontal drilling, were almost retrieved, with just 8.15 metres remaining. "The speed of work is good and we are heading towards a positive side," Uttarakhand government secretary Neeraj Khairwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
VIDEO | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue UPDATE: "What was told in the afternoon that 13-metre stretch was remaining in terms of retrieving the broken part of auger machine; the relief is such that only 8.15 metres are remaining now. The speed of work is good and we are heading towards a… pic.twitter.com/CElrxEWjDD— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2023
Rescuers spent Sunday cutting through the blade of the drill and removing it piece by piece. A plasma cutter was brought in on Sunday from Hyderabad to cut and remove the drill blade. Meanwhile, vertical drilling also began Sunday afternoon. However, Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), said that going horizontally through the collapsed debris in the tunnel was still the best option.