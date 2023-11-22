Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Medical equipment reach the collapse site

All eyes are on the rescue operations which have been intensified to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara in Uttarakhand for 10 days. They have inserted wide pipes up to 45 metres through the rubble and are drilling another around 12 metres to reach the workers. The authorities have also made elaborate healthcare arrangements for the workers as and when they crawl out through the pipe.

Speaking to reporters at the site around 4.30 pm (local time), former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe said, "We are very happy to inform you that (drilling of) a length of six metres has been achieved over the past one hour. Hopefully, the next two-three hours will be comfortable in terms of assembling for the next push and attaining what all of us are waiting for. I hope that when we assemble again at 8 pm we have some similar good news to share with you." He has been regularly briefing the media on the rescue efforts. The collapse occurred in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to a muck falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel.