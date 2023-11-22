LIVE TV
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Medical equipment reach the collapse site

WION Web Team
DehradunUpdated: Nov 23, 2023, 12:06 AM IST

Photograph:(ANI)

Efforts have been intensified to rescue 41 workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in Silkyara in Uttarakhand for 10 days. Elaborate arrangements have been made by the officials to ensure that the workers are pulled out of the rubble safe and sound

All eyes are on the rescue operations which have been intensified to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara in Uttarakhand for 10 days. They have inserted wide pipes up to 45 metres through the rubble and are drilling another around 12 metres to reach the workers. The authorities have also made elaborate healthcare arrangements for the workers as and when they crawl out through the pipe.

Speaking to reporters at the site around 4.30 pm (local time), former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe said, "We are very happy to inform you that (drilling of) a length of six metres has been achieved over the past one hour. Hopefully, the next two-three hours will be comfortable in terms of assembling for the next push and attaining what all of us are waiting for. I hope that when we assemble again at 8 pm we have some similar good news to share with you." He has been regularly briefing the media on the rescue efforts. The collapse occurred in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to a muck falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel.

23 Nov 2023, 0:05 (IST)
Official statement issued by chief minister's office

"Silkyara rescue operation is now in the final stages. The NDRF  team is deployed to rescue the workers. An ambulance is deployed inside the tunnel and a team of doctors is deployed in the CHC located at Chinyalisaur for health check-ups of the workers. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami himself is also present in Uttarkashi," an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

22 Nov 2023, 11:57 PM (IST)
Rescue operation to be completed by 8 am in the morning: NDRF
22 Nov 2023, 11:55 PM (IST)
Rescue operation enters final stage, NDRF personnel deployed

The rescue operation has entered the final stages at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi where 41 workers remain trapped as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have entered the tunnel, an official statement issued by Chief Minister office said on Wednesday.

22 Nov 2023, 11:52 PM (IST)
WATCH | Medical equipment reach the collapse site
