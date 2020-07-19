Uttarakhand CM directs officials to verify COVID-free certificates of tourists entering state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed officials to properly verify COVID-free certificates of tourists coming into the state. The instruction came after some tourists provided fake COVID-free certificates.

Also read: Courts in India have rapidly adopted digital technology amid COVID-19: Ravi Shankar Prasad

According to Uttarakhand Chief Minister`s Office (CMO), "Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that it has come to our knowledge that some tourists have come to our state with fake COVID-free certificates."

"All officers are directed to ensure proper checking of the certificates of all tourists while also seeing that no tourist faces problems," it added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are a total of 4,276 cases of coronavirus in the state so far. While the active cases stand at 1,143, the numbers of patients cured or discharged are 3,081. The death toll due to the infection in the state is at 52.