Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh declare public holiday on 28 November to mark Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas

The Uttar Pradesh government and the Chandigarh administration have announced a holiday on 28 November to mark the Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas.
As per the reports, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government and the Chandigarh administration have announced a public holiday on 28 November to commemorate the martyrdom of the Sikh guru, Guru Teg Bahadur.
According to a notification issued by the Chandigarh administration, all the public offices will remain shut on Monday, 28 November.
Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Sikh Guru among the ten Sikh Gurus in Sikhism. He gave his life to protect religion as well as human values, ideals, and principles. He distinguished himself from a young age for his qualities of sacrifice and valour. According to PIB, he was executed on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb for advocating for the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits. Because of his supreme sacrifice, he is known as Hind Ki Chaddar.
Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Teg Bahadur is observed on 24 November every year in memory of the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur. Sikh holy premises Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi mark the places of execution and cremation of Guru Teg Bahadur.