US needs to learn to work in multipolar world, says EAM Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the US needs to "learn" to work with a more ''multipolar world" with more "plurilateral arrangements'' and go beyond alliances with which it has grown over the last two generations.

Speaking at US-India Business Council (USIBC) virtual event, Jaishankar spoke about the "quest'' in last 20 years is really to find more common ground" between India and US. Giving a context, that is the fact, that we coming from different places--there will be issues on which our convergence will be more and in others, it will be less"

The EAM highlighted how both countries were working together on maritime security, climate change, counter-terrorism, COVID-19 crisis, connectivity and explained, "American administrations have been engaging with countries like India more effectively".

The focus was also on the role played by the Indian-American community that stands around 4 million with EAM saying, "It has given a new quality to the relationship, the branding relationship...and it has created a bonding between the 2 society" and this is centred around "talent...that is so central to our economy, innovation, technology..in the globalised economy knowledge world"

On trade, Jaishankar said, "We need to think bigger. In terms of trade, it has been your complaint vs your complaint. It is in mutual interest to resolve pending issues and move on to bigger things."