US Indian diaspora expresses solidarity with PM Modi amid COVID-19 crisis

Indian American Communities have expressed their solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India’s fight against COVID-19.

Close to 200 Indian American organisations including national, regional, ethnic, cultural, religious, foundations lauded Indian government’s ''proactive initiatives'' to curb the COVID-19 spread in India.

The Indian diaspora organisations wrote, “We salute the efforts of all those individuals who along with international organizations; national governments; and private, public and social sector organizations are working tirelessly often at a huge personal risk to tackle this crisis and save precious human life”.

The Indian diaspora commented the ''mammoth efforts'' of the Indian government and states ''working cohesively'' under Modi for the wide-ranging and timely measures to address this issue and to alleviate the inevitable hardship that they will endure during this time of lock-down.

''We salute the citizens of India for your fortitude, patience, discipline, and social consciousness at this testing time,” they wrote.