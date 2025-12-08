/US attorney for Air India victims flags compensation delays, technical concerns, families' trauma five months after crash

The lead US attorney, Mike Andrews, representing families of victims in the Air India AI171 plane crash, on Monday raised serious concerns over delayed compensation, the psychological trauma endured by families, and key technical questions emerging from the ongoing investigation.

"More than 130 families affected by the tragic Air India crash have joined a collective legal action so far, with investigations continuing into the cause of the accident," Andrews said to ANI.

Speaking about the condition of the families, the lawyer said, "That every day is a struggle for them as they adjust to a 'new normal'. While financial loss is visible, the emotional trauma and long-term psychological impact remain largely overlooked."

Citing an example from the UK, he said a family that lost its primary breadwinner was forced to relocate due to financial hardship, and three children had to drop out of school to support the household.

On the technical investigation, Andrews added that the legal team said they are closely examining flight data, electrical systems, and other technical evidence with the help of aviation experts.

"They pointed to reported electrical flickering moments before the crash, possible emergency power activation, and deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), suggesting a serious electrical or hydraulic failure. They also raised concerns about possible water leaks in electronic equipment bays that may have contributed to an electrical failure," he said.

The lawyer expressed keen interest in reports that investigators from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) may be travelling to Washington DC to meet officials of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), stating that such a visit suggests the findings so far are significant.

During their visit to India and the UK, Andrews said that the legal team has been meeting victims' families to address their concerns related to compensation, paperwork delays, and the return of personal belongings. They revealed that only a few families have received the announced Rs 1 crore interim compensation so far, with delays attributed to documentation and bureaucratic processes.

On reports that families are being asked to sign documents releasing Boeing, GE and other entities from future liability, Andrews said that the lawyers advised families not to sign any such forms until the investigation is complete. They termed such moves as "highly improper" and said accountability cannot be determined before the root cause of the crash is established.

They also clarified, "Compensation, no matter how large, can never equate to the value of a human life and that many families across different socio-economic backgrounds continue to struggle."

Regarding personal belongings recovered from the crash site, the lawyer said that identifiable items may be returned sooner, while other belongings may go through a longer identification process. They added that airlines usually engage private agencies for the collection and return of such items.

The lawyer urged Air India to stand firmly with the victims and their families as the investigation continues.

On June 12, Air India flight AI171, crashed shortly after it took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India later released the preliminary report into the tragic crash, outlining the harrowing sequence of events that unfolded within 90 seconds of takeoff. It noted that both engines of the aircraft shut down unexpectedly during the initial climb, leading to a catastrophic loss of thrust and rapid descent.

The crash represents one of the deadliest aviation accidents in India in recent history.