/US ambassador designate Sergio Gor meets Jaishankar amid tariff war

Amid trade war between India and the United States and the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports by the US President Donald Trump, US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (Oct 11). Earlier today he also met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Sharing the update on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Ambassador-designate to India @SergioGor earlier today. They had a productive exchange on the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities. FS wished Amb-designate Gor all success for his assignment."

The details of the talks were not immediately known, but it is reported that both the leaders spoke on ways to bring the strained relationship over US imposed tariffs back on track.

Gor, along with Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is on a six-day visit to New Delhi. His visit comes after the Senate confirmed his appointment as the US envoy to India.