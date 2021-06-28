US air strikes a violation of sovereignty: Iraq prime minister

After US fighter aircraft reportedly hit Iran-backed militia outposts along the Syrian-Iraqi border, Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi hit out, asserting that it was "a blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and Iraqi national security".

At least seven fighters were killed in overnight attacks carried out by the US military which was described by Pentagon as a "retaliatory" strike.

Watch:

According to the US military, three targets were hit by US fighters which included two in Syria and one in Iraq which were allegedly used as installations to launch unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against US personnel in Iraq.

US defence spokesman John Kirby said Kataeb and Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada the two Iraqi outfits which reportedly has close ties with Iran were attacked by US fighter planes.

The attacks were given the green signal by President Joe Biden which was the second time the new administration has allowed since taking over in January this year.

"Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting US interests in Iraq, the president directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks," Kirby said.

Kirby added that the US strikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities in Syria and Iraq.

In February, the US had struck eastern Syria in which at least 20 fighters were reportedly killed. The strikes come even as Iran and Western officials continue their dialogue to operationalise the 2015 nuclear deal after the previous Trump administration had walked from the deal citing violations by Iran and had imposed harsh sanctions against the country.

President Biden is set to meet President of Israel Reuven Rivlin in the White House today. The Israeli government had stated that it would oppose any deal between the Western power and Iran over the nuclear deal.

(With inputs from Agencies)