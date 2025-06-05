/UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath leads the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Darbar in Ram Mandir on his brithday

Ayodhya witnessed the second Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple presided over by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Pran Pratishtha will mark the installation of the idol of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and other deities on the first floor of the Ram Janma Bhumi Complex.

The event organised by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust was part of the three-day celebration starting on June 3, running till June 5, which was also the 53rd birthday of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The consecration rituals commenced at 11 am with Vedic chanting and havan. It was described by Shashikant Maharaj, president of Anjani Seva Sansthan.

The idols and the throne were sculpted from white marble in Jaipur, Rajasthan and were donned with designed crowns, bejewelled belts, embroidered robes, and fabrics embedded with zari and precious stones and all of them designed by the renowned designer Manish Tiwari. The temple walls were sculpted with intricate designs of various depictions of Hindu deities.

Only a limited number of visitors are allowed in the first floor. In addition to Ram Darbar, seven other temples within the complex underwent consecration. The second floor will feature a display of the Ramayana in multiple languages, including its oldest known version. The ocassion was commemorated with the distribution of 62,000 boxes among devotees. Elaborate security arrangements were in place, with CRPF, SSF, and PAC personnel ensuring the safety of the devotees.

PM Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024 marking a significant milestone in for the Hindu nationalists. The site hold immense cultural and reliogious significance to Hindus.