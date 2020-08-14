Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for coronavirus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tested negative for COVID-19. The Home Minister took to Twitter to share the news on Friday.

He wrote: "Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank god and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors."

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

Earlier this month, Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. He was admitted to a hospital in Delhi on the advice of doctors.

He had urged those who came into close contact with him to get themselves tested for the virus.