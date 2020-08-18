Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to Delhi AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Tuesday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. He was taken to the hospital at around 2:30 am.

According to the latest updates, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's medical condition is currently stable.

According to the information issued by the Media division of AIIMS, Shah has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care after he complained of fatigue and body ache.

"He is comfortable and continuing his work from the hospital," said the release.



(With inputs from agencies)