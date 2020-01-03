Union council of ministers' two-day meeting gets underway today

A two-day meeting of union council of ministers is all set to get underway in New Delhi on Friday.

Working of all ministries will be reviewed during the meeting so that the priorities and strategies for the future can be formulated, a source said.

Ministries of Health and Family Welfare and Human Resources Development will make presentations at the meeting which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the source added.

The meeting comes seven months after the Modi government returned to office with a bigger majority in the Lok Sabha elections held last year.