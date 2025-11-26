Google Preferred
Union cabinet approves 1st-of-its-kind ₹7280 crore rare earth permanent magnets scheme

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Nov 26, 2025, 18:27 IST | Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 18:28 IST
Union cabinet approves 1st-of-its-kind ₹7280 crore rare earth permanent magnets scheme

Union cabinet approves 1st-of-its-kind Rs 7280 crore rare earth permanent magnets scheme Photograph: (Credit: PIB)

Story highlights

This is also a first-of-its-kind initiative, which is aimed at establishing 6,000 metric tonnes each year of integrated Rare Earth Permanent Magnet (REPM) manufacturing in India.

On Wednesday (Nov 26), the Union Cabinet approved a Rs.7280 crore scheme to promote ‘manufacturing of sintered rare earth permanent magnets’. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is also a first-of-its-kind initiative, which is aimed at establishing 6,000 metric tonnes each year of integrated Rare EarthPermanent Magnet (REPM) manufacturing in India.

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...

