On Wednesday (Nov 26), the Union Cabinet approved a Rs.7280 crore scheme to promote ‘manufacturing of sintered rare earth permanent magnets’. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is also a first-of-its-kind initiative, which is aimed at establishing 6,000 metric tonnes each year of integrated Rare EarthPermanent Magnet (REPM) manufacturing in India.