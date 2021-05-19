UK to review its travel 'red list' in June which bars travel from countries including India

The United Kingdom will review its "traffic light system" which includes countries listed on the Covid travel "red list" on June 28. Further reviews will also take place on July 31, October 1.

More than 40 countries have been listed on UK's travel red list, making it difficult for travellers from these countries to enter the western European country. The includes five countries from South Asia - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Nepal. The red, amber and green list rules for COVID-19 is a system put in place by London to deal with international incoming passengers amid the pandemic. If a country is on the red list, then travellers have to undergo 10 days in quarantine and two Covid tests.

India was put on the red list in April as COVID-19 cases surged, which also led to the postponement of UK PM Boris Johnson's India visit for the second time in a row. He was the first to visit India in January. Indian PM Modi has also cancelled his visit to UK next month for the G7 meet due to the pandemic.

UK reviews its lists every three weeks. The "check point" review on 28 June, 2021 will take into account the domestic and international Covid situation and if current measures can be rolled back. The green watchlist and amber watchlist will be published on a three-weekly basis to provide an indication as to travellers from which countries can enter the country.