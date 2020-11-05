UK invites India for climate summit

The United Kingdom has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Climate Ambition summit that will take place in December. The invitation was handed over by Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK’s Foreign Office to India's foreign secretary Harsh Shringla during his London visit.

The summit is being hosted virtually by the UK as the COP26 President, United Nations, France in partnership with Chile was the president of COP 25 and Italy, president of COP 26. COP is Climate Change Conference and the 26th conference will take place in Glasgow, Scotland from 1st to 12th November 2021 under London's leadership.

Sir Philip Barton who is the UK’s most senior diplomat and Head of the UK Diplomatic Service after his meeting with Indian Foreign secretary said, “I am delighted to welcome Foreign Secretary Shringla to London to discuss our joint priorities. India has a special place in my heart and I know first-hand the importance of building the relationship between our two countries"

He added, "Foreign Secretary Shringla and I agreed a strengthened UK-India partnership will be a force for good in the world, in facing the big international challenges over the next decade, such as climate change and global security.”

The summit aims at long term strategies for net-zero emissions, climate finance commitments for vulnerable countries among many things. Interestingly, December 12 marks the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement.