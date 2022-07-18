Uddhav Thackeray sacks Ramdas Kadam and Anandrao Adsul for anti-party activities

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray fired several party leaders on Monday for anti-party activities, including senior Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Vithoba Adsul and former Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam. This comes as the battle between the top leaders of the party continues to determine its direction.However, the current state chief minister, Eknath Shinde, who has asserted that his group is the "genuine" Shiv Sena, chose both of the leaders without delay.

Vijay Shivtare, a former state minister, was expelled from the party on Saturday, and Thackeray cited anti-party conduct as the reason.While CM Shinde has been re-appointing ousted MLAs and leaders to their previous positions, Thackeray has continued his recent wave of dismissals.

Notably, the Supreme Court will hear a number of applications from both sides on the disqualification of MLAs on Wednesday, July 20.Ramdas Kadam quit on Monday, saying he had been "insulted" repeatedly when Thackeray was chief minister, dealing a blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Kadam submitted his resignation as "Shiv Sena leader" in a letter to Thackeray, the organization's leader. The 2019 post-election collaboration between the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress, which Kadam claimed was a violation of the ideas of late Sena founder Bal Thackeray, caused Kadam great distress, he wrote in his letter.

Eknath Shinde, a Shiv Sena MLA, and 39 other lawmakers rebelled against the party last month. On June 30, Shinde took the oath to serve as chief minister, and BJP member Devendra Fadnavis did the same to serve as his deputy. Several Shiv Sena leaders have defected to the Shinde side ever since he was chosen to be the new chief minister of Maharashtra.

