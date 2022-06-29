Live Now

Udaipur murder case Live updates: Mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal reach his native place

NEW DELHI Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 02:27 PM(IST)

Locals protest after two men killed a man in Udaipur's Maldas on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI

The manner in which the tailor was murdered has raised suspicion on the accused’s links with any terror outfit. The arrested accused, namely Riyaz and Gaus Mohammed, are both the residents of Surajpole, Udaipur, the police said.

Mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed on Tuesday by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area, reached his native place in Udaipur today.Hundreds of people join the funeral procession of Kanhaiya Lal.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of the man who was killed in broad daylight on Tuesday.Home Ministry Office (HMO) took to Twitter to make the announcement a day after the incident that shocked people across the country.

Jun 29, 2022, 02:01 PM (IST)

Rajasthan govt is completely responsible
Rajasthan govt is completely responsible for this terror attack. Such incidents are being continuously reported in Rajasthan. Terror orgs are thriving in the state & the state govt has directly or indirectly provoked them: BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore
Jun 29, 2022, 02:00 PM (IST)

Law and order situation
