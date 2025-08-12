/Typo grants bail to murder accused, Madhya Pradesh High Court recalls order

A typographical error in the Madhya Pradesh High Court order switched the fate of two accused. The order had to be recalled as an accused in a murder case was released on bail, while the court had rejected it. On August 8, the counsel for a co-accused in the same case informed the court about the incident.

On realising that the orders were swapped, rejecting the one that should have been allowed and allowing one that should have been dismissed, it was later rectified. "The submission of learned counsel for the petitioner appears to be correct. In view of the aforesaid, earlier order dated 07.08.2025 passed in both the M.Cr C.Nos.31180/2025 and 28977/2025 are hereby recalled,"the order on August 8 mentioned.

The recalled order read: "Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, but without expressing any opinion on merits of the case, this application is allowed.”

It added, “Considering the totality of facts and circumstances of the case, the nature of allegations levelled against the present applicant, the gravity of the offence, without commenting upon the merits of the case, no case is made out for grant of bail to the applicant at this stage."