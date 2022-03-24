Two tourists dead, 21 injured in an accident in Ganderbal district of Kashmir

Two tourists died while 21 others got injured in an accident in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. A minibus skidded off the road at Hari Ganiwan area of Kangan and turned turtle killing two female tourists on the spot and injuring 21 others in the bus.

'' A vehicle, a minibus (JK01N-9382) skidded off the road and turned turtle near Hari Ganiwan area of Kangan in the district. Two women tourists died on the spot while 21 other tourists were injured who have been shifted to SKIMS Soura and district hospital Ganderbal for treatment, '' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The identification of the tourists is being done. Police have not given any details about where the tourists were from.