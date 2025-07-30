/Two terrorists killed in Poonch under Indian Army's Operation Shiv Shakti; search continues in the area

Two terrorists have been killed in a successful anti-infiltration operation by the Indian armed forces near the Line of Control in the Poonch Sector. According to the Indian Army, two terrorists attempting to infiltrate from across the Line of Control into Indian Territory were eliminated in a swift action and accurate operation.

''#WhiteKnightCorps #OPERATION SHIVSHAKTI In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the #IndianArmy eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered. Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and #JKP led to a successful operation. Operation in progress.'' said the Indian Army.

This operation comes just two days after Operation Mahadev, in which three Lashkar Terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were neutralised. The Operation started after a tip-off on July 27, after which security forces launched a massive search operation in the steep and dense mountain ranges of Lidwas. On July 28th, the terrorists were cordoned off and a gunfight started from both sides, resulting in the killing of three terrorists, including Suleiman alias Hashim Musa, Yasir @ Jibran, and Abu Hamza Afghani—terrorists linked to the Pakistan-based group 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), a shadow organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to the Indian Army, Operation ShivShakti was carried out after Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from the units in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police led to a successful operation.