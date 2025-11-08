/Two terrorists killed in North Kashmir’s Kupwara during an infiltration bid

Security forces killed two terrorists during an anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in North Kashmir's Keran Sector of Kupwara district. According to the Indian Army, alert troops thwarted an infiltration bid after detecting suspicious movement along the LoC on November 7. Acting on precise intelligence from agencies, a joint operation was launched. When challenged, the infiltrators opened fire, sparking an intense gunfight.

“Two terrorists have been neutralised by security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area is in progress,” army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The Army reported that contact with the infiltrating group was swiftly established after the initial exchange of fire, resulting in the neutralization of the terrorists. The operation remains ongoing, with thorough searches underway to fully sanitize the area.

Add WION as a Preferred Source