Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces near Srinagar

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting the search, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight.
The identity and group affiliation of the militants are being ascertained as per the Kashmir Zone Police.
The search operation is going on and further details were awaited.