Two terrorists killed as encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday at Tiken area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir.



"Encounter has started at #Tiken area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir zone police tweeted.

A joint team of Kashmir Police, Army’s 55 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.



A police officer said that as the team cordoned the suspected house, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces which resulted in an encounter.



