Two SSB men killed in fratricide incident in Kashmir

Two jawans of the SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) have been killed in an incident of fratricide at a court complex in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Sources have told WION that a scuffle happened between a constable and assistant sub-inspector at the main gate.

The constable according to sources fired at his colleague and shot him dead. After firing at him, he also shot at himself with the rifle.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The duo belong to 49 battalion SSB.