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Two-seater training aircraft crashes in Maharashtra's Baramati - VIDEO

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 13, 2026, 10:19 IST | Updated: May 13, 2026, 10:19 IST
Two-seater training aircraft crashes in Maharashtra's Baramati - VIDEO

A two-seater training aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Baramati Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

A two-seater training aircraft of Redbird Flight Training Organisation crashed in Maharashtra’s Baramati after a hard landing near Gojubavi village. The trainee pilot ejected safely. The incident comes months after Ajit Pawar died in a fatal plane crash at Baramati Airport.

A two-seater training aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Baramati on Wednesday (May 13) months after Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a crash. The trainee pilot on board was said to have ejected safely. According to Pune Superintendent of Police Sandip Gill, the training aircraft made a hard landing in the jurisdiction of Gojubavi village of Baramati. Pawar died in a fatal plane crash on Jan 28. His chartered plane crashed at Baramati Airport during landing. The aircraft that crashed on May 13 belonged to the Redbird Flight Training Organisation (FTO). A plane of the same organisation crashed earlier this year when it was flying as an air ambulance from Ranchi to New Delhi. The air ambulance crash in Jharkhand’s Chatra district had killed all seven people on board.

(This is a developing story)

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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