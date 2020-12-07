Two minor sisters from Pakistan repatriated via LoC in Poonch, J&K

Two minor sisters who had crossed the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district have been handed over to the authorities from Pakistan occupied Kashmir at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on Monday, officials told WION.

17-year-old Laiba Zabair and 13-year old Sana Zabair, were apprehended by the Indian army after noticing them moving in the Sarla sector along the LoC in Poonch on Sunday, a defence spokesperson had said.



“Own troops deployed along the LoC, having detected the crossing, exercised complete restraint to prevent any harm to the teenagers,” the spokesperson had said.

Sources said that a meeting was arranged at the Chakan Da Bagh in which officials from Pakistan and India were present and the girls were handed over with gifts for the duo.

Residents of Abbasspur in Kahuta Tehsil of PoK, the sisters were taken to a hospital in the district for a health check-up before they were handed over, a source said.