Two soldiers have been killed in a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in the Akhnoor Sector of Jammu region. According to security forces, the Indian army soldiers were killed while they were on a patrol duty close to the Line of Control (LoC).

The injured soldiers were airlifted to the army's base camp hospital where they were declared dead.Taking to its social media handle the Indian army wrote, '' Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in #Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities. Own troops are dominating the area and search #operations are underway. White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers.''

Security forces have now cordoned off the whole area and a massive search operation is being carried out.