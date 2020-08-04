Two Indian nationals abducted in Afghanistan in 2018 to return back to India

Two Indian nationals who were kidnapped more than two years ago in Afghanistan will return back to India on Tuesday. The Indians were among seven working for Maharashtra based KEC International Limited who were kidnapped in May 2018.

They were abducted by Taliban in Baghlan province of Afghanistan in Bagh-e-Shamal village of provincial capital Pul-e-Khomre.

KEC has been helping in the development of electricity infrastructure in Afghanistan. The company owns an electricity sub-station contract in the area. More than 60 Indians were working for KEC in different projects across Afghanistan.

Out of seven Indians who were abducted, four have already returned to India. The first Indian came in March of 2019, three others came back in October in exchange of eleven Taliban prisoners.

It is not the first case of abduction of Indians in Afghanistan. In 2016, an Indian aid worker Judith D Souza was kidnapped and was released after 40 days.