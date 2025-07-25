/Two armed men disguised as delivery agents rob jewellery store in UP | Video

In a shocking incident, two armed men robbed a jewellery store in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The robbers disguised themselves as delivery partners from Blinkit and Swiggy and wore helmets. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera, in which the men can be seen entering the store forcefully and then stealing money and jewellery from the store before swiftly running away in just a matter of a few minutes.

In the video, the men can be seen putting cash and ornaments into their bags as a store employee stands at one side. At one point, one of the robbers is seen throwing a chair to the other side of the counter. The other one intimidates the staff by showing them a gun tucked in his trousers. When the employee moves near the store entrance, one of the robbers slaps him. The men then flee the scene as the employee rushes outside to call for help.

“They were here for five to six minutes and took all of the jewellery. I was in the washroom, and the caretaker shouted 'chor chor' (thief, thief), and I rushed to the shop. I quickly called the police, who arrived in 15-20 minutes and started investigating

According to the Times of India, the robbery was executed in just six minutes around 3:30 pm when the shop owner, Krishna Kumar Verma, was away for lunch. Only one employee, Shubham, was present at the store at the time. Following the incident, Shubham alerted Verma, who reported the robbery to the police.

“A plaintiff gave information that two unknown people on a bike entered his jewellery shop and robbed 20 kg of silver and 25 g of gold at gunpoint... Police inspected the incident spot and 6 teams were sent for investigation,” Trans Hindon DCP Nimish Patil told ANI. “A case is being registered and further action is underway,” he added.